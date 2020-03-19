Letter: Wake up, everybody

We are a small and dense valley, and we all have such close contact. Why isn’t our county being treated with the same seriousness as other effected areas that are already taking drastic measures?

A “distance rule” and being “reminded to wash your hands” isn’t enough here. People are mocking it. Children off school are walking in groups throughout the streets. Liquor stores open? Dispensaries open? Everything should be closed. Why hasn’t there been a mandatory lockdown put in place? Why aren’t there daily updates of cases? Why are we so behind on getting results?

Natalia Parsons

Edwards