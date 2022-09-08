Letter: WaterSmart saves water and money

By now we all realize what a difficult situation the Colorado River is in for providing the fresh water that Western states depend on for growing crops and food, for generating electricity, for domestic consumption and irrigation, and for recreation. The solution will be multi-faceted, but one action we as consumers can take is to not waste water and to use it more efficiently.

Our local water provider, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, provides a simple yet advanced software and data application for its customers to manage and reduce their water use. The system is called WaterSmart and it is available to every customer free of charge.

WaterSmart has many features, including the ability to track daily water use, set water use notifications, and compare your water use to similar customers in the area. WaterSmart can also detect when your water use appears to be a leak and notify you within 24 hours.

This happened to me twice recently. The first time, a toilet was running while I was away traveling. It may not seem like a big thing, but this can waste 3,000 gallons per day! This summer I had some work done on my home and the irrigation pipe coming into my mechanical room was damaged. The contractor repaired it.

A month later I checked my email and found a notification from WaterSmart — I had used 7,000 gallons more water the day before than I normally use. I checked all my toilets and other potential sources of leaks inside my home, to no avail. I then walked around the exterior of my house looking for leaking sprinkler heads but found nothing.

I called my landscaper who was able to identify that the repaired section of irrigation line was again leaking, a foot or so underground where it was not visible. Had I not had WaterSmart, I would not have found the leak until I received my next (huge!) water bill, potentially wasting up to 200,000 gallons of water.

So, as a water customer, and also as a board member of the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, I urge you to sign up for WaterSmart. You will save money while also protecting our critical water resource.

Your account is already enrolled, you just need to create a login. Go to ERWSD.org and click the WaterSmart button at the top right or call the ERWSD customer service department for help at 970-477-5457.

Steve Coyer, Board Member, Eagle River Water and Sanitation District

Avon

