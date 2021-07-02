Letter: We just need the truth

Systemic racism cannot refer to the current American system because the current American system is expressly anti-racist. Today’s America makes racism unconstitutional. So, to be a valid concept, systemic racism must refer to something else.

Systemic racism could refer to how American evolution impacted many Americans. This definition acknowledges the need to bridge racial gaps, while still allowing for American redemption. After all, though contemporary Americans are far from similarly situated, contemporary America is not to blame.

The current American system already places the individual above or equal to all else, regardless of skin color. Additionally, the current American system demands constant, self- repair. This algorithmic, course-correction maintains America’s arc of justice, though far too long it often seems. But, President Obama was right: America “is not a speed boat.” It “is an ocean liner.” And, intentionally so, as a speed boat would disintegrate upon the sea of life’s choppier waters.

Destroying and rebuilding is unnecessary to account for those left behind while America evolved. Unfortunately, such an accounting is beyond the scope of this essay. So, for now, consider the individual.

The individual is the fundamental unit of The United States Constitution. Even the meekest of “We the people’ is made as mighty as all the government. But the individual is hopeless alone, even one placed on high through legal fiat. A ”we“ is needed. Which might explain the structure of the first two amendments.

The First Amendment guarantees the free exercise of religion, speech, assembly, press and petition. What is freedom of religion, but the freedom to believe? A place inside the individual’s mind, where the government, despite all its might, can never hope to reach. But not only is there the freedom to think, those thoughts can be spoken. And supporters can peacefully assemble around those ideas.

All the while, the press keeps the government honest, and the people informed. So, when the individual’s idea, supported by the people, magnified by the press, gathers enough steam, we petition our government for change. And if the government refuses the will of the people, we have the Second Amendment.

We should always do everything we can, but if we did nothing more for equality, other than follow the current American system, the American story all told will be one about the content of the individual’s character, and not the color of one’s skin.

We do not need a new system. We do not need new people. We just need the truth.

