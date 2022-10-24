Letter: We need a convenient and cost-effective regional transportation system

As a young professional who grew up in Eagle County, moved away, and has moved back to start and grow my career, I am voting “yes” on Eagle Valley Transit because there are so many benefits to a regional approach across our towns through the valley. With some people not being able to find housing in the upper valley, this will help secure a cost-efficient mode of transportation. We need a more convenient and cost-effective regional transportation system to better serve our residents. Accessibility, equitably, environmentally, non-license-holders, are just some of the benefitting factors of voting “yes.” The RTA effort is a meaningful and impactful way to benefit our entire valley, from Gypsum to Vail. I hope you join me in voting “yes.”

Madeline Evans

Vail