Letter: We need a line item veto

For those of you who are disgusted by the COVID-19 relief bill just passed by Congress, what we need is a line item veto power for the president. Forty-four states, including Colorado, have this for their governors.

It means that a spending bill is not an all or nothing proposition. The chief executive can select which parts of a spending bill he will approve, and which he will veto. During the Clinton administration Congress passed a law providing for a federal line item veto. But the Supreme Court said it was unconstitutional. So we will have to enact an amendment to the Constitution that allows for this.

Terry Quinn

Eagle

