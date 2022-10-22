Letter: We need a valley-wide approach to transportation

The new regional transportation authority will primarily focus on improving transit for local residents and businesses, helping more folks across the valley get to their jobs, schools and activities easier and safer. The authority will provide more buses at more times to reduce traffic and parking pressures.

We need a valley-wide approach to help local workers get to and from where they work, and to provide transportation options for all residents. Funding this through a small half-penny sales tax (fifty cents on a $100 purchase) ensures that visitors pay for at least half of these improvements. Additionally, a small portion of the funding for Eagle Air Alliance will help to continue efforts to get low-cost carriers into EGE.

As an employer and resident, it is clear to me the RTA is an impactful and meaningful way to support our economy, our community, and our environment. I especially appreciate this was led and initiated by private-sector business leaders. I think the RTA is a no-brainer, and that’s why I’m voting “yes” on Eagle Valley Transit.

Gary Woodworth

Gypsum