Letter: We need expanded bus service

As a regular user of local bus services, I am excited to hear about the proposed regional transportation authority. Local transit options in Vail and Avon work well within these towns, but getting between communities and from one end of the valley to the other needs to be easier and more efficient.

We need an expanded frequency of bus services at affordable costs. We need a collaborative approach to transportation challenges. We need housing for our bus drivers. We need to ensure convenient transit is available to everyone. For all this and more, I’m supporting the regional transportation authority in November and encourage you to do so, too.

Marc Brennan

Edwards

