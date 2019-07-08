Letter: We need housing, just not on East Vail parcel

Ryan Kelsey’s article in Sunday’s print edition of the Vail Daily was great and highlights the needs for housing, probably both in the short term and the long term. But not on the East Vail parcel. The bighorns and other wildlife accessing this area should not be destroyed. Not being near services, the traffic, and rock and snowfall are huge issues also.

The Donovan Park and the former motel parcel along the West Vail frontage road, near shopping and the public bus lines, should be explored instead for this kind of development. The current location of the Vail town offices and police department and planning department would also be a good location for the monolith public housing that is being suggested for the East Vail parcel.

I understand the need for the housing, having been a trustee on a public housing board in my former life before Vail.

Bob Essin

Vail