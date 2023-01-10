Letter: We need more real discussion in Congress

It was inevitable that Susan Thistlethwaite would comment on the vote for the Speaker of the House to provide her religious, far-left opinion. It’s so interesting that someone from the murder and corruption capital of the United States finds it necessary to lecture (preach) on morality to us.

As an independent, I find it disgusting that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have browbeaten “our” representatives into lockstep. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper are examples of spineless, mindless following of the party line that is developed behind closed doors. Can anyone believe that the party line is good for all 50 states or is it just good for the Democratic party? Do they actually think they are representing Coloradans?

So it’s refreshing that there was actually a serious discussion of the direction of the House. We need more real discussion in Congress to bring reality to the deliberations and to develop programs good for the U.S. and not any party.

Dale S. Decker

Eagle