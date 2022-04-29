Letter: We need more workforce housing

I have lived in the valley for 35 years. It took me many years to establish myself financially, and afford a home. This process has changed drastically today. The housing market is obviously not affordable to anyone unless they have some major financial backing. Rent prices have risen to crazy unaffordable levels. Staff will rent only with many roommates, and not much more income to cover other expenses.

In order to bring staff into the valley or attract locals to our jobs we have to have rooms available for rent, or else we do not have a chance. Our poor staffing levels were obvious to guests this season, along with most businesses in the valley. We all suffered from lack of staff, ultimately affecting the guest experience. All businesses in the valley will benefit from more affordable housing. Please allow our staff more options for available housing, that does not completely break their budget.

Mike Sheard

Eagle