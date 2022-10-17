Letter: We need to educate our kids, not indoctrinate them

I watched the Club 20 debate for State House District 26 . I encourage all to search for the debate on YouTube and watch the contrast between the two candidates.

One of Meghan Lukens’ big talking points in the debate was rising above partisan attacks, but she was partisan, polarizing, and could not speak to local issues.

Lukens is running on education, but I am concerned with some of the comments she made on education before running. Parents must not allow division to be taught in our public schools.

In an email she sent just last year, Meghan Lukens stated, “teaching Critical Race Theory is an essential part of the social studies curriculum at my school as well as schools throughout Boulder Valley School District. As a human … teaching Critical Race Theory is imperative to dismantling the racism that plagues American society today.” In a video Lukens proudly posted, she called her white students “perpetrators” of white supremacy, particularly if they were male, Christian or Republican. The partisan view of children in her care floored me.

I attend church in Eagle. We are a kind, loving community. We don’t need an extremist activist moving from Boulder to force this divisive rhetoric on our kids.

Support Local Journalism Donate



With a Democrat supermajority in Colorado, our education system is failing. Teacher pay is low. Test scores are low. They run on education, but they have held the power to improve schools in their hands for years.

We need a representative like Savannah Wolfson. She worked in special education in her elementary school. She served on her District Accountability Committee and more. While both candidates prioritize education, Wolfson will prioritize education while making sure our kids receive an education, not an indoctrination.

Barb Schierkolk, Past president of Eagle County Board of Education

Eagle

