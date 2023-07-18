Letter: We need to talk respectfully to each other

Thank you for publishing the letter from Gerald Katz in the July 17 print edition. It is a great example of the kind of thinking that is pushing America down the perilous path toward total polarization. In just a few sentences he pronounces most of the left, liberals, progressives and woke people as hypocrites and anti-Constitution.

Especially in the case of “woke” people, Katz condemns a large proportion of American citizens . I could create the same indignation these people felt upon reading Katz’s letter by describing most right-wingers as lying, misogynist racists, which, I’m sure, is not the case at all. I’m hoping feeling that same feeling of indignation will allow Katz and all your readers to realize how toxic this kind of talk is, and how alike we all actually are. I’m also hoping we’ll all start talking to each other respectfully again, which is the first step toward promoting the strong, benevolent country that the world needs America to be.

Debra Dieter

Eagle