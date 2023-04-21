Letter: We need your help to clean up Gypsum Hills area

On Saturday, April 15, a group of about 30 volunteers cleaned up the Gypsum Hills area from Dotsero to Trail Gulch Road. This cleanup was cosponsored by Eagle County 4×4, Hi Country 4 Wheelers, and the Bureau of Land Management Colorado River Valley Field Office.

We filled a 40-yard roll-off dumpster in just a few hours out of just one small section of Dotsero. From that same area we hauled out about 150 tires and scrap metal in addition to that dumpster. Another dumpster was placed along Trail Gulch Road. We found everything imaginable including mattresses, TVs, tires, spent shells, construction debris, automotive parts, appliances, yard waste, and everything in between. The community has clearly been using this area as a dumping ground for many years. There were clear signs of fresh dumping just days ago.

I wish I could say that the area is now clean, but that’s far from the truth. We took out as much as we could and simply exhausted our available resources. It will take a larger, concerted effort with heavy equipment to finish that job. We need your help.

We can and must do better. Please remember that Eagle County residents are eligible for a free punch pass that allows you to dispose of 1,600 pounds of trash and four tires per year at the county dump.

Thank you to everyone who turned out to the cleanup effort. This was Eagle County 4×4’s first official event as an incorporated club. Thank you to Hi Country 4 Wheelers from Glenwood Springs for your inspiration, mentorship and participation. Thank you to the Silt BLM office, especially Justin Jones, for your help and resources.

Support Local Journalism Donate



You can keep up with our future activities on the Eagle County 4×4 Facebook group or EagleCounty4x4.org .

Bryan Woods, President, Eagle County 4×4

Eagle