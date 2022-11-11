Letter: We should be proud of our election workers

Thanks, Nate Peterson, for a very thoughtful column about whatever happens with our elections. It’s appreciated.

I had the opportunity to work again as an election judge this year. I have been involved in elections since the late ’90s. I just want to send a shout-out to the person who wrote “Thanks for counting my ballot.” It really was appreciated that someone took the time to thank us and support election workers.

Except for the county employees — we’re all volunteers from all political parties, unaffiliated, and independents. We work side by side for long hours picking up drop box ballots, verifying signatures, and counting and processing ballots. Every step of the process is always in teams of two with opposite political affiliations.

I urge everyone in the community to take the time to learn the processes, and if you can, become an election judge. It isn’t hard work, but it’s meaningful work that makes our democracy successful. It would be great if we got more young people involved in the process. So next election cycle — get involved and learn why Colorado has one of the best election systems in the country. We should all be proud.

Annie Goodman

Edwards