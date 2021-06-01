Letter: We should support electric scooters

Bill Crawford, in his recent letter, claims to have seen the aftermath of electric scooters littered everywhere. Yes, there are inconsiderate folks out there, but should we prevent providing a service/amenity for those that need mobility? No. It’s just like supermarkets and shopping carts. Do we ban shopping carts since folks don’t know how to return them to the cart return? Or maybe some folks carry their groceries over as close to home as possible or a bus stop?

We should support e-scooters. It provides a method of transportation to those that need it, or maybe those that want to ditch the car. I have used these scooters. It’s great — you park in one location and you zip around. I have used them in various cities while being a tourist. NIMBYism needs to end.

Jonathan Mesa

Eagle