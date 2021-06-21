Letter: We want the full story

I’m not sure where Butch Mazzuca get his info, but according to NASA (you can believe NASA or not, but I tend to trust its scientists), in the last 50 years the Earth’s temperature grew a little more one 1 degree .

It might not seem like much, but the consequences are noticeable. It’s not clear how much is man-made, but whatever the case, it’s not true when Mazzuca states: “Our warmest temperatures have not risen during the past 50 years.“

Our planet and nature have an incredible capacity to adapt but, no doubt, the climate is changing.

We will survive, I hope, in a different environment, though.

Yes, “we want the full story,” not info adjusted for political purpose (on both sides).

Piero Costa

Vail