Letter: We want to hear from you, Eagle County

As a local leader, I am very excited about the Mountain Migration project sponsored by two well-known and respected regional organizations: Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and Colorado Association of Ski Towns. The research project will survey long-time residents, new residents and part- time residents of Eagle County, along with other mountain communities, to understand how COVID-19 has affected how our residents utilize community resources and whether the changes are a short-term reaction to COVID or will last well into the future.

Our collective reaction to the pandemic has had so many twists and turns and complicating layers here locally. We’ve had many successes and challenges along the way, and we’d love to get a better sense of what we can be doing better.

As a local official, I am excited for this study so that we can get more robust information and data to better understand if the heightened interest in and usage of our mountain community will continue, and how we can best address the priorities and needs of all of our residents.

If you are a long-time local, a new resident, or a part-time resident of Eagle County, please take this survey at polco.us/nwccog-survey . We also hope others will share this link with their networks, co-workers and friends to reach more of the community. Only by hearing from our community can we adequately respond to its needs.

The report is scheduled for publication in June. The survey is confidential, but the report will be public and widely distributed. Thank you for taking some time to improve our regional quality of life.

Jeanne McQueeney

Eagle County Commissioner