Letter: We wear masks here

Although we are full time residents of Avon, we spend a great deal of time in Vail Village. Last Wednesday, June 17, we had an occasion to visit a retail establishment in town. We were appalled and alarmed at the lack of masks being worn by visitors with total disregard for the health and safety of all of us. We are in complete support of the letter to the editor published on Saturday, July 20, and signed by 69 citizens of Vail.

Eagle County led the state of Colorado with its phased openings and stemmed the spread of COVID-19 by diligent efforts of our population to social distance and wear masks. With the mountain scheduled to open shortly this problem will be escalated to proportions out of control unless there is a mandatory government order to wear masks in public places. We urge the county, as well as the towns in the valley, to effect and enforce such a rule ASAP. Because of what we witnessed this past week, we will not return to Vail to support the struggling businesses until this problem is addressed. We wear masks to protect our visitors and it would be appropriate if they would wear masks to protect all of us!

Jack and Greer Gardner

Avon