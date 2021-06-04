Letter: Wear orange to raise gun violence awareness

Friday is designated as Gun Violence Awareness Day. Across the country, this day is dedicated to honoring the victims and survivors of gun violence. The Wear Orange program, which continues through the weekend, also recognizes those lost by providing education and awareness.

Over the past several months, we have experienced a staggering number of mass shootings, including right here in our own state. And after every tragedy, the question of how we keep this from happening again is raised.

So what do we do? Advocacy groups around the country are working with lawmakers and public officials to enact and enforce gun safety laws. Communities and schools are coming together to raise awareness of safe and secure storage of firearms. Volunteers in dozens of states work to support these efforts.

To learn more about how you can get involved, text “ready” to 64433.

And this weekend, wear your orange, and take a moment to remember all those impacted by gun violence.

Cathy Vaughan-Grabowski

Edwards