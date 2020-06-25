Letter: Well done, Vail Recreation District

Congratulations, and a big shout out to Vail Recreation for putting on the Summer Solstice in Minturn. What a heroic effort to bring the Vail Trail Running Series to life in these challenging times.

Instead of having to just plan a start for the 5K and a start for the 11K, 11 staggered starts had to be planned in order to keep safe separation in these times of Covid 19. The bib pick-up, start line, finish line, T-shirt handout and after race refreshments were all well separated and handled in a safe manner.

Start times ran every half hour from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and despite the work involved I just read all the results on the vailrec.com website at 4 p.m. This was a full-day effort with much planning beforehand by the Vail Recreation District.

I’d like to thank Kip, Joel, Beth, Mike and the many others I don’t know by name for the extensive effort they put into getting this series going and bringing some excitement back into our community. Great Job!

Tom Edwards

Gypsum