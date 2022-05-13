Letter: We’re fortunate to have Shaw Cancer Center

To the point, over the past six months, I have had two close friends who have been receiving treatment at the Shaw Cancer Center in Edwards. To a person, and there are a lot of them: doctors, nurses, technicians, physical therapists, social workers, nutritionists and dietary specialists, navigators, financial planners, administrative staff, chefs and kitchen employees, to name a few … To a person, these people are consistently, day in and day out, professional, positive, cheerful and welcoming, with ‘nary a pause.

They have created an atmosphere and dynamic in which to take on cancer while looking after the emotional, spiritual and physical needs of the patient. As one of my friends said, “Every time I felt like I was being wrapped with a warm blanket when I stepped into the building.” At all times, there is respect, dignity and a sense of humor on display. And I know this because I have witnessed it in every single person with whom we’ve come in contact.

Our valley is incredibly fortunate to have the Shaw Cancer Center and its over-the-top staff to care for our friends, loved ones and the rest of us. Bravo! and hats off to the Shaw Cancer Center, a place of treatment and healing.

Pamela A. Brandmeyer

Edwards