Letter: We’re having another abortion rights rally

It’s time to channel our rage into action.

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn says abortion should be illegal even for a 12-year-old rape victim carrying her father or uncle’s child . He made the remark to reporters in the hours after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, allowing state abortion bans to take effect.

“What about the case of a 12-year-old girl who was molested by her father or uncle?” Associated Press reporter Emily Wagster Pettus asked the Republican speaker on the Mississippi House floor on Friday, June 24. “No, (the law) does not include an exception for incest,” Gunn replied.

(Sidebar: Mississippi ranks 50th in the country for health care, 43rd for education, 49th for economic opportunity, and is ranked the worst place in the country to raise a family in terms of health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.)

South Dakota, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas … the list of states forcing young girls to deliver babies, without exception of violence/rape/incest, is a long one.

This is so evil, and so depraved, that it forced the American Academy of Pediatrics to put out a statement warning about the dire consequences of forcing girls to give birth. It is well documented that pregnancy and childbirth are the leading cause of death in teenage girls.

I have always considered the GOP a party without empathy or compassion (consider their treatment of the LGBTQ+ community) but these decisions, which should be private and between a doctor and their patient, are so repugnant and so morally reprehensible that no one should support any Republican that holds these extreme views.

We will not go down without a fight! The women and girls of this country will not be relegated to second-class citizens with our destinies controlled by state legislatures. This summer is our “Summer of Rage.”

We are taking to the streets to show the Supreme Court of the United States that they are flat-out wrong. The people of Vail Valley, in conjunction with Planned Parenthood, Women’s March, and other abortion-rights groups have planned “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies. Our rally will be held in Eagle on Friday, July, 8, at 7 p.m. at the County Building on the East Lawn. Wear black and bring your signs. And remember this is a peaceful protest. Use the #BansOffOurBodies.

Lisa Lewis

Edwards