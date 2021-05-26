Letter: We’re lucky to have Kristen Bertuglia

I’d like to share my support for Kristen Bertuglia, running for the Holy Cross board of directors. I’ve know Kristen ever since she became Vail’s Environmental Sustainability director many years ago, and my admiration for her has never wavered.

That’s true both for the job she has done for the town, as well as her community involvement outside of work. Very simply, our community is beyond fortunate to have Kristen working on our behalf. Please join me in supporting her candidacy for the Holy Cross board.

Rob LeVine

Vail