Letter: We’ve got to do something about fires

Let’s get together on this crisis. We need to inform all our visitors and residents better about the threat of wildfires. People are throwing cigarette butts out their window, not paying attention to bans, and the obvious signs that we are drying up because of a lack of rain.

With no rain in the forecast and millions of folks driving through our community every week on I -70, we are being vulnerable to outside influences that will forever impact our lives, livelihood, and our precious environment. I am pleading our government officials to come up with a plan!

Janet Dulin

Edwards