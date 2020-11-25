Letter: What a face covering should be
Opening Day of the 2020 Ski Season, and Vail Resorts’ Instagram post shows one of the proud skiers whose face mask doesn’t cover his nose! Couldn’t they have given these guys proper masks for the photo? Please, Vail Resorts, get real.
Good intentions won’t make a safe ski season unless you enforce proper face coverings. All of us living and working in Vail want this to work and we’re backing you up on the regulations. I expect you’ll step up enforcement of proper mask use for public safety, but please also post a correction on Instagram to show skiers what a face covering should be.
Margaret Nelson
Vail
