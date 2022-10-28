Letter: What a great weekend
This year’s Vail Pioneer Weekend was the most successful ever. About 1,700 people registered, and more than 800 turned out for the weekend’s Saturday events in Lionshead. We had a big crowd at the amphitheater on Sunday, too.
Thanks to everyone who donated money and time for this great weekend — too many to name individually.
Registration funds left over from the weekend added up to about $4,200, which was donated to two very good causes. The Southern Ute Indian Educational Fund received $3,700, with the remaining $500 going to the Vail Ski & Snowboard Museum.
Thanks again, and we’ll see you all again in 2024!
Packy Walker
Vail
