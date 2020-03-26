Letter: What about a refund?

I am an Epic Pass holder who is interested in Vail’s initial decision to not issue refunds. I can only assume that Vail’s budget projects using the cash from pass sales to fund its operating expenses, including paying salaries and Hourly workers.

If Vail decides to incur those expenses during its shutdown and pays those employees, I’m perfectly happy without a refund. If on the other hand, Vail lays off those employees without pay, the cash they save from such a move should not end up on their balance sheet, but should be returned to pass holders so that we can either help ourselves or those members of our community that need the assistance.

Mike Block

Eagle