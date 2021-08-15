Letter: What about Obama’s birthday party?

Susan Thistlethwaite did a column criticizing the bikers who recently gathered for their annual get-together in Sturgis, South Dakota, because they would be spreading the COVID-19 virus. She said: “It is time to push back against those who spread the virus in the name of freedom.”

Suzanne failed to push back at Barack Obamas’ mega-birthday party at the same time, which was populated with maskless people from all over the United States and beyond.

Annie Karni, a NY Times writer, was quoted as saying in mitigation that it was a “sophisticated” crowd at Obama’s gathering, which presumably would be less infectious than those rowdy bikers in Sturgis. Did the Obama guests all produce vaccine passports to demonstrate their acceptability?

Thistlethwaite also declined to deal with Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who was pictured in the news at a large wedding party in Michigan around then, featuring plenty of bare-faced attendees, including the congresswoman. She is one of the far-left Squad, which includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

Is this selective choice of examples because the latter two gatherings involved lefties? Is this another example of bias in the media?

Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues to allow swarms of people to enter the United States at our southern border , without any reasonable measure of their health condition. And then they are transported to points all around the country, without consent of the localities involved. Didn’t that deserve a few lines in Thistlethwaite’s essay?

Terry Quinn

Eagle