Vail could be one of the first ski areas to do it. How about Beaver Creek? McCoy Park would be perfect. We could ski and still live to see tomorrow. Some older people would probably get back on the slopes.

I know there’s a ski area that has no snowboarders in Utah, but not in Colorado. The Forest Service should make it mandatory. Us pioneer skiers who started the winter sports deserve it.

Corky Fitzsimmons

Gypsum