Letter: What about the Gorsuch Range?

I’d pose another solution to the name of the Gore Range debate (and the Gore Creek, Gore Creek Drive, etc).

Eagle and Summit Counties and the town of Vail could request the name officially be changed to the Gorsuch Range, in honor of Olympian and Vail pioneer Dave Gorsuch who made enormous contributions to the sport of skiing and the immeasurable contributions to the success of Vail.

Perhaps It could be known as the Gor range for short, as could Gor Creek Drive and Gor Creek. Or maybe the Gors range, etc?

Certainly this should not be done without the enthusiastic endorsement of the Gorsuch Family, and if they decline the idea I would respectfully withdraw it.

Chris Neuswanger

Edwards