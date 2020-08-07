Letter: What are we really doing about coronavirus?

On October 29, 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft crashed in Ethiopia after takeoff, killing all 189 passengers and crew. On March 10, 2019, a Boeing 737 MAX crashed in Indonesia killing all 157 people aboard. Two airline crashes killed 346 people.

On March 18, 2019, all of the 387 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which served 8,600 flights per week for 59 airlines, were grounded worldwide. They have not carried passengers since that time.

As I write this, the news reports are that 167,000 Americans have died from coronavirus since March 5, 2020 — the date of the first confirmed coronavirus patient in the United States. That was 154 days ago.

The capacity of a Boeing 737 MAX is 189 passengers. Divide that into 167,000 deaths and the result is that it is equivalent to the capacity of 883 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Divide 883 aircraft by 154 days and the result is approximately six! That is six aircraft crashing every single day killing all on board.

What would our president, our Congress, or the U.S. government do if 883 Boeing 737 MAX jets had crashed in the 154 days since March 5, 2020, the date of the first COVID-19 case in the United States? What are our president and our congress really doing to deal with the coronavirus pandemic? What is a significant portion of our population not doing, because it is just the flu, or I am young and immune, or it is a hoax! What is the value of a coronavirus test if it takes two weeks to get the result?

What are our president and our congress doing to deal with all the medical problems, the human suffering, and financial loss created by the coronavirus pandemic? This pandemic will have an impact on our economy that will last for years. What are we really doing about it? Science and medical experts are being ignored by too many people.

What are you doing about it?

Rick Spitzer

Wildridge