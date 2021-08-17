Letter: What courts are underutilized?

I am perplexed by a recent letter from Kathy Palakow Kimmel where she mentions “underutilized” tennis courts at Ford Park. As an avid local tennis player I often struggle to find court times available at any time of the day.

I am often added to multi-name waitlists for clinics and social play and end up taking last minute cancellations from others to fit my lessons in. In my experience, the courts are busier than ever and to make them multi-use would make it even harder to get courts for traditional tennis play.

I’m not against pickleball, but do think that to take away capacity from an already capacity-constrained tennis center is not the solution. At a minimum it would be great to know what times she is seeing these courts empty, so I can get out and play more!

Jamie Miller

Vail