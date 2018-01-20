Letter: What does Eagle Vail Better Together smiley face signage really mean?

A key spokeswoman for Eagle Vail Better Together, the folks responsible for smiley face signage, recently shared a post on their website. She stated that the better together slogan was their way of saying, "let's get happy" and creating a positive buzz. I really wish she would have stated with specificity what it would take in higher dues and higher taxes to make the together folks happy and buzzed-up again.

I have found that when I hang around people who use buzzwords, I usually get stung, and the sting is in my pocket book. Could their "get happy together" message be easier to figure than one would think? Could it simply be "your money, they're happy"?

Aggie Chastain

Eagle-Vail