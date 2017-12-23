Letter: What happened to web links to National Parks’ climate action plans?
December 23, 2017
I was trying to find the National Parks Climate Friendly Parks information, and it seems to have disappeared. On EcoWatch, I found that nearly 100 documents describing the National Parks' climate action plans have been removed from the website. This is according to a new report from the Environmental Data and Governance Initiative.
It is obvious that this administration is trying to dumb down the whole nation. This is the beginning of fascism. Why don't our Republican legislators speak up against such blatant censorship?
The researchers found:
"On Dec. 7, 2017, all links to national park climate action plans were removed from a list of 97 member parks on the CFP website. As described in our Website Access Assessment Report, 92 of the links led to park climate action plan documents, two led to corresponding webpages about park 'sustainability' efforts, which are still live, and the remaining three listed parks have not had corresponding links since Oct. 7, 2015. By Dec. 20, all 92 of the corresponding linked documents had been removed from their respective URLs and were no longer hosted on the CFP website."
Kay Delanoy
Eagle
