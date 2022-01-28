Letter: What if we split the state?

It’s not going to happen. But what if we split the state at the Continental Divide? Then the Front Range can have all wolves, mountain lions, bobcats and lynx it wants. Front Range residents control the vote with their population and thinking. That’s how they ended up with our water.

These decisions aren’t right. What’s next, no hunting at all? We can’t have cows, pigs, or chickens? We have to eat Beyond Meat? How does Wyoming-Colorado West sound? Wishful thinking.

Corky Fitzsimmons

Gypsum