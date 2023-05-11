Letter: What inspires you to be outdoors?

Why do you love where you live? Is it the views, the wildlife, the rivers, the hiking, the skiing, the boating, the fishing, the biking? Whatever your reason for being in this beautiful valley, for most people, the outdoors holds the key. Being outside makes us happy, feel better, and look better. Protecting our outdoor places is crucial to our needs, our health, and the health of the animals who live here too.

You can help conserve and protect our special wild places. One of the easiest ways is to support the businesses that participate in The Land & Rivers Fund. Launched in 2017, the fund supports the work of Eagle River Watershed Council and Eagle Valley Land Trust. These two organizations are the only nonprofits in the valley working exclusively to conserve, protect, and restore land and rivers in Eagle County.

The program works with local businesses to add a small — typically 1% — voluntary surcharge to their customers’ bills. Customers can opt out of the program if they’d like.

We are thrilled to announce that the Land & Rivers Fund program has collected more than $600,000 in donations and grants in the past five years! This wouldn’t be possible without the support of all the participating businesses involved in the program, as well as all the customers who support those businesses. Their commitment to our local land and rivers is enormously appreciated. It boosts the work of both the Watershed Council and EVLT and allows these organizations to make a bigger difference in conservation.

For participating in the program, they enjoy expanded audiences, including program advertising in local media, social media engagement, and inclusion in the newsletters for both Eagle River Watershed Council and Eagle Valley Land Trust subscribers.

If you are interested in signing your business up to join the Fund — or even just testing it out for a month or two, please contact Sue Nikolai at sue@landandrivers.org or visit our website at LandandRivers.org .

Listed below are all the businesses currently participating. Thank you for supporting them to help ensure we have open space, protected lands, clean water, lush riparian areas, migration corridors, wildlife habitat and healthy land and rivers for generations to come.

These businesses make a conservation impact every single day — we couldn’t do this without them.

714 Home, Main Street Grill, Alpine Quest Sports, Maker + Stitch, ANB Bank, Mauka Poke’ Bar, Balance Point Construction, Minturn Anglers, Bishop Shreds, North Coast Originals, Blue Goat Apothecary, R Farmers’ Market, Boot Mechanics, Roam, Color Coffee, Rob Schilling-Coldwell Banker, Eagle River Liquors, Sendy Sauce, Ethos Landscaping, Sunrise/Moonrise Minturn, Everyday Outfitters, Synergy Center for Wellness, Fancy Pansy, The Bunkhouse, Fill & Refill, Up The Creek, Form Attainment Studio, UPS Stores, Jerry Sibley Plumbing, Vail Fine Wines, Ketsol, Yoga Off Broadway, Made the Cut

Thank you for making local land conservation and river stewardship possible.

Sue Nikolai

Program Director, Land & Rivers Fund