Letter: What is the Supreme Court thinking?

What is the Supreme Court thinking of by cutting back the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to reduce the carbon output of existing power plants?

I am beginning to think most of the members of that court are not only willfully ignoring the devastation climate change is causing, but perhaps something more deeply subversive. Do they think that because they and their descendants are going to heaven that the destruction of Earth does not matter? In that case, of course, they would opt for more money for their buddies in the fossil fuel business.

Slowing climate change should not be dictated to by religious beliefs, and anyone with any awareness at all must realize what it is doing and will do to our economy, along with, yes, our access to food and water.

The Supreme Court’s strong supporter, Lauren Boebert, said recently, “The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church.” Really? That makes all of us not of her religious persuasion second-class citizens.

Kay Delanoy

Eagle