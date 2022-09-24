Letter: What Pride means to me

When I first met Meghan Lukens in the early stages of her campaign, we were connected because of the variety of nonprofits I have worked with in the community. I was excited to share my many (many) opinions on the issues that matter to me and in authentic Meghan fashion she listened, laughed, engaged in dialogue, and followed up after our meeting. What she and I both didn’t know at the time is the role she would eventually play in my “coming out,” a gift of friendship and advocacy for which I will forever be grateful.

Until this letter, I have carefully selected the circumstances in which I publicly identify as queer attempting to avoid risk, rejection, and hate. In my attempt to self-protect, what I didn’t realize was that I was missing the opportunity to advocate for change in my community by being the adult I so desperately needed as a young, closeted teen and a voice for the issues that matter most to me.

Beyond displaying a rainbow sticker on my computer, attending Pride celebrations, and finally feeling safe and comfortable enough to be out, I know that the penultimate action is my vote in November, and that is why I am proud to be voting for Meghan Lukens for House District 26.

While many candidates shy away from issues such as marriage equality during their campaigns, Meghan has taken every opportunity to show her support for LGBTQ+ individuals — attending Mountain Pride’s Pride in the Park and actively speaking up for LGBTQ+ issues during the Moving Mountains debate.

LGBTQ+ issues like access to health care, inclusive education, and marriage equality are on the line this midterm election and it will be up to the state legislature to decide. I know that when elected, Meghan will work tirelessly to not only support the rights, freedoms and celebration of LGBTQ+ Coloradans (as supported by One Colorado, which has endorsed Meghan) but will bring the same compassion and kindness that she has brought to our friendship to the state house; listening, laughing, engaging in dialogue, and following through. Please join me in supporting Meghan Lukens for the Colorado House of Representatives.

Grace Anshutz

Eagle