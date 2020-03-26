Letter: What valley are you talking about? | VailDaily.com

Letter: What valley are you talking about?

Opinion Opinion | March 26, 2020

I’m a former Eagle County resident. Someone needs a geography lesson. There are no tracks in the Vail Valley, therefore there will be no trains in Vail Valley. How presumptuous to call the Eagle River Valley the Vail Valley.

Vern Tator

Seattle

