Letter: What’s at stake is human rights

This hustle to subjugate women back into another era is stunning in its lack of foresight. Human rights of women and men stand to be obliterated if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Women stand to lose basic human rights: decisions about physical, mental and financial well-being in this particular case. Men stand to loose the same … eventually.

Generations of women have grown up with personal and constitutional freedoms that gave them the right to choose. Nationally, the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is vastly unsupported , yet the fate of millions will lay in the hands of a conservative few, bent on imposing closely held personal religious beliefs.

In the rush to get this very basic human right of any human to choose changed, it seems little is being said about the probable fallout.

While all the focus is on women, nothing has been said about the role of men, should this horror prevail. Nothing is in place for who will emotionally and financially support this new life. Is it being assumed that the woman will bear these responsibilities, even if she has no means of adequate support? Will unmarried and married men be legislated to provide that financial and emotional support should Roe v. Wade be overturned?

While the focus now is on women’s rights, what’s at stake is human rights.

All human rights are threatened when tiny, little self-serving powerfully narrow minds prevail.

Jenny Ricca

EagleVail