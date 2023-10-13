Letter: What’s going on at our borders is a travesty

Kaye Ferry made some excellent points from the point of view of a tourist going to Mexico. I lived and worked in Mexico for seven years helping the Mexican government privatize its state-owned industries (they seized all the banks and many other industrial companies in the 1970s). They raised billions in hard currency from Americans and Europeans but did not have the expertise to sell capital in those countries without people like me. It took six months to get a visa, cost many thousands of U.S. dollars, and required me to present a police report from every jurisdiction I had ever lived in. I paid six different payroll taxes which I will never recover and the $9,000 I overpaid in income tax to their government was never refunded to me.

Most countries guard their sovereignty and borders diligently and screen anyone coming in. What is going on at our borders is a travesty.

Katherine Newman

EagleVail