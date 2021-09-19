Letter: What’s up with hospital parking?

Evidently, with no notice or discussion, the town of Vail has decided to close the parking lot used by the Vail Health Hospital for over 30 years that provides access for impaired persons to Howard Head Sports Medicine and The Steadman Clinic. Access to a much smaller parking area on the East side of that parking lot can be achieved only through a circuitous route through the new, poorly designed parking structure.

What warped rationale could have led the town to make such a ridiculous change — and what does it plan to do with the vacated space?

Joe McHugh

Vail