What’s going on with our mature pine trees along U.S. Highway 6 from EagleVail to Edwards? Ditto for the Walmart/Home Depot parking areas. And lots more locations. Seems the lower limbs turn brown and “die” first followed by the rest of the tree.

Does anyone have an explanation? And how about a plan for a valley-wide removal program?

Carolyn Swanepoel

EagleVail