Letter: Where are the good groomers?

Kudos to Vail for being fully staffed this year. (Even the beloved Dawg Haus is open!) However, grooming coverage has been notably substandard. Whippersnapper, groomed regularly in previous seasons, has not been groomed at all. Roger’s was groomed infrequently, but this season not at all. In the Wuides was groomed every Saturday, but not this year. Bolshoi Ballroom has not seen a cat either. And although Morningside Ridge has been rolled occasionally since the opening of Lift 17, last year Ricky’s Ridge or Tube was groomed more regularly. And Yonder and Emperor’s Choice and Red Zinger were groomed more frequently also.

Although Vail is renowned for its off-piste skiing, especially in the Back Bowls, good groomers add to the elation of the sport. I cannot fathom why this cutback has been made.

Bob Lefsetz

Sherman Oaks, California