Letter: Where does anti-Semitism come from in America?

Yes, anti-Semitism should be rejected by all parties and all people all the time.

This is not disputable.

What is disputable is Ms. Thistlethwaite (“Reject anti-Semitism in 2020,” Dec. 31) putting the rise in anti-Semitism as being fueled by President Trump and white nationalists who she claims are stocked by the president. She also stated Evangelical Christians were also to blame.

This is vastly disputable and her opinion is wrong, despicable and disgusting. (I do recognize there are groups like neo-nazi’s that hate Jews.)

Trump signed an executive order on Dec. 11 in which his Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner, stated he crucially needed action to support and defend Jewish students in the United States, where anti-Jewish thoughts, behaviors and actions are on the rise. Kushner, the grandchild of survivors of the Holocaust stated, “For the first time, a president takes crucial action to support and defend Jewish students in the United States. The president is making clear that Title V of the Civil Rights Act’s prohibition against discrimination based on race, color or national origin covers discrimination against Jews as well.”

The recent attacks, and there were many in the Jewish sectors of New York the last several years, have been on the rise. Not from white nationalism in New York or certain college campuses but from the teachings and preaching of Louis Farrakhan and his ilk primarily. But where is Louis Farrakhan cited by Ms. Thistlethwaite? Farrakhan is not cited and he should be, in my opinion. To not do so is intelligentially dishonest. A rise of anti-Semitism in this beautiful country of ours stems from such wrongheaded publications like, “The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy” written by two intellectual blowhards from the University of Chicago and the John F Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. Their distaste for the Israeli state certainly isn’t driven by conservatism and/or evangelism but an extreme form of so-called progressive thought fueled by their academic suppositions, not fact.

The fact is, the nation of Israel and the Jewish state, and it does have issues, have been demonized, de-legitimatized, wrongly characterized and had double standards wrongly compared to them for decades, centuries and millenniums. It is not the State of Israel who does not recognize free expression nor democracy nor women’s rights nor wantonly seek to destroy its neighboring countries in these modern times.

I believe an “expert” opinion writer should look in the mirror and see the hypocrisy and out right dishonesty and simplicity being stated on a topic just to make a willfully and carefully crafted but dishonest political point and play, in this, the start of a presidential election year.

Charlie Wick

Eagle