Letter: Who are these Neanderthals who think touching/groping aren’t sexual harassment?

Your article on sexual harassment was an eye opener ("What do we mean when we say sexual harassment?" Monday, Dec. 11).

The first thing I noticed was that Donald Trump, the Grabber-in-Chief, was not mentioned in the list of alleged predators. If we are going to list possible predators, Donald Trump should be first on the list. Another thing that leaped out at me was the discrepancy between men and women as to what constitutes harassment.

How is it possible that 14 percent of men do not think touching or groping or that 17 percent do not think forcing a woman (or a man, for that matter) to do something sexual constitutes sexual harassment? If "groping" or "forcing" fail to meet a standard for sexual harassment, what does? Rape? Who are these Neanderthals?

My guess is that the President of the United States and other prominent Republican men, including sitting Senators and Congressmen and the entire Republican National Committee, might have been interviewed for this poll, since they have shown their disregard for women by supporting an alleged pedophile as a fine addition to the U.S. Senate.

Carole Onderdonk

Eagle