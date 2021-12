So let me get this straight: I need a reservation, a mask and a vaccine passport to buy a cheeseburger on Vail Mountain. But I can go, unvaccinated, into the most confined place in Eagle County with nine unmasked, unvaccinated strangers? Where is that? “Corondola-19” of course! (Or, to be more timely, how about “Omicrondola?”

Chris Mech

Vail