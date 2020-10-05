Letter: Who won the debate?
Who won the debate last week?
- The Chinese Communist Party has been stealing our intellectual property and jobs for decades.
- The CCP has openly stated their goal is world domination.
- The CCP has a long history of human rights violations.
- Do you believe the CCP will be nice to you and your family when they overtake America?
- Which man on the stage last night do you believe will protect you and your family better from the CCP or any other power-hungry world entity?
Chas Bernhardt
Vail
