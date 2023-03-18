Letter: Why are we sacrificing wildlife for another enclave for the rich?

The approval of the Berlaimont road is again done. As Brooke Gagnon says, it is Forest Disservice! Is there something that the majority of people that oppose this don’t understand? It seems that the one individual that gets to make this decision on his own, in spite of local opposition, is using the Alaska National Interest and Lands Conservation Act of 1980 to cover his — decision. ANILCA was passed to allow native Alaskans access to their traditional lands through the newly declared national forests. Did Scott Fitzwilliams with the White River National Forest find that Petr Lukes has native roots in Colorado? Do these Czech entrepreneurs fit the parameters of the ANILCA agreement? If not, why are we sacrificing our wildlife to yet another enclave for the very rich?

Cathy Blaser

Gypsum