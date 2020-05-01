Letter: Why aren’t people wearing masks?

It seems ludicrous that some people can be so selfish. I read that Aspen is fining people for not wearing masks. And fines go up with each occurrence. How about it, Vail?

I’m thinking that it’s only going to get worse as Denver opens up and people flock to the mountains! We will then have to endure another lockdown … and what about our doctors and nurses and frontline people?

Linda Aylesworth

Vail